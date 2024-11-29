BJP stages walkout in Bengal assembly over attacks at religious places during pujas

Kolkata: BJP legislators staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow them to table an adjournment motion against alleged attacks on religious places during the recent pujas.

As the BJP MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, wanted to table the motion, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay turned down the plea. "This issue (about attacks and atrocities) had already come up during debates the day before. No separate adjournment motion is needed," he said.

Infuriated over this decision, around 40 BJP MLAs held up placards with slogans written on them in Bengali. The slogans include "Religious places were attacked during Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kartik Puja in Bengal. This can't be allowed. The state must act."

The opposition party members also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if she could not save the lives and properties of the people and the religious rights of every citizen of the state. They stayed in the House for around 15 minutes shouting slogans.

"If you behave in this manner, I will not allow you to raise points on issues in future. I had always believed in giving you the space and you must reciprocate," the Speaker said to the BJP members.

The BJP legislators then walked out of the House. Chief Whip of BJP Shankar Ghosh told PTI: "We wanted to bring an adjournment motion. Everyone must be aware of how attacks at puja pandals took place in Metiabruz, Falakata during Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja and at Beldanga during Kartik Puja. The situation is alarming. West Bengal is not Bangladesh."

"The Speaker does not want the opposition to bring up this crucial issue. We had to stage a walkout as our voices are being throttled," he said.