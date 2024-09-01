BJP Spokesperson Calls Alliance with NCP Unfortunate

Mumbai: A day after Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant’s remark that alliance with the NCP makes him vomit, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Ganesh Hake on Saturday questioned the rationale behind his party’s association with the Ajit Pawar-led party. Hake stated that it is an unfortunate alliance, which was not liked by the BJP or the NCP. He also alleged that the NCP workers and office bearers did not support BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha election.

“The truth is that neither they (NCP) like that alliance nor we (BJP) like it. Our alliance with them is like an association with undeserving people. This alliance is an incompatible marriage. We will suffer badly if we continue with this alliance during the Assembly election,” Hake said during his “Jan Samvad Yatra” in Ahmadpur Assembly of Latur district.

Hake, who comes from the Latur district in the Marathwada region, claimed NCP legislator Balasaheb Patil from Ahmedpur Assembly constituency did not work for the BJP candidate who was ultimately defeated. “Did NCP work for BJP’s Lok Sabha nominee from Latur? Did NCP follow the alliance dharma in true letter and spirit? Instead, NCP legislators, leaders, and activists were sitting in the Congress camp and working against the BJP nominee by taking money from us,” he alleged.

A BJP insider, who did not wish to be named, said that Hake was merely trying to pacify party workers who were insisting that Ajit Pawar should not be made a part of the Maharashtra government and alliance should not be continued as it would not help the party in the Assembly election. “The party spokesperson has been asked to not speak to the media over this issue as it will create unnecessary rift among the alliance partners,” the party insider said.

Senior NCP leader and cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that such statements will badly affect the Mahayuti and provide ammunition to the opposition parties.

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said that Hake is a gentleman, righteous and intelligent person but why he is not taken seriously by the BJP, is a puzzle to a common worker like him. “Hake has been marginalised for many years in his party. He criticised the NCP with the hope that he will get a nomination for the Assembly election,” he said.