BJP Slams Karnataka CM for Lathi Charge on Panchamasali Protesters

Belagavi: BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of displaying arrogance and high-handedness in governance, a sentiment echoed by the people of Karnataka.

Speaking at a protest organized by the BJP near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue outside Suvarna Soudha to condemn the police lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayat activists, Vijayendra criticized the Chief Minister for not visiting the protest site to meet Swamijis and representatives of the farming community.

“Even while being at Suvarna Soudha, the Chief Minister did not make an effort to meet Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji. Instead, innocent protesters were subjected to a lathi charge, which is an inexcusable offense in the land of Chennamma,” he said.

Vijayendra demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for the lathi charge and insisted on action against the police officers responsible. He asserted that both BJP and JD(S) would raise the issue in both Houses of the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka demanded a judicial inquiry into the lathi charge incident and the suspension of the police officers responsible for the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said that members of these communities were protesting for reservation, but the police resorted to a violent lathi charge, leaving more than ten people hospitalized. He noted that the incident has provoked widespread anger, leading to protests across the state.

"We condemned this incident in the Assembly. The state government must immediately order a judicial inquiry and take strict action against the guilty police officers," he said.

Ashoka also called on the government to apologize for the attack on the Panchamasalis, whom he described as providers of food to the community. "Despite our demand, Congress leaders have refused to apologize. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara even defended the lathi charge as justified. The government will have to face the consequences of this in the coming days," he warned.

Criticizing the mention of the RSS in discussions related to the lathi charge, Ashoka termed it unacceptable and demanded that the reference be expunged from the records.

Meanwhile, Panchamasali Lingayats staged protests in various places against the lathi charge on demonstrators demanding 2A reservation outside Suvarna Soudha two days ago.

The protests were part of a call by Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji for demonstrations in villages, taluks, and districts.

“You came to power with our votes, but instead, our people were caned,” Swamiji said, warning that the community’s anger would be reflected in the next election.

“You should clarify whether Panchamasalis will receive reservation. If not, we will decide our path. All cases should be withdrawn, and the government should apologize. We will continue our peaceful protest,” the seer added.