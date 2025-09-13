BJP Slams Cong. For AI Video Of PM’s Mom

New Delhi: With the Bihar elections drawing closer, the confrontation between the Congress and the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother has intensified. The Congress sparked a political controversy by releasing an AI-generated video featuring Modi and his late mother, which the BJP described as a “depraved, degenerate act.” The ruling party accused the Congress of stooping to the “lowest of lows,” citing the Sanskrit proverb “vinaash kale viprit buddhi” (when destruction is imminent, intelligence becomes impaired) to slam the Opposition.

The video, posted by the Bihar Congress’s social media handle, has surfaced amid murmurs within ally RJD that personal attacks on the Prime Minister could severely dent its prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls. Several senior leaders in the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD are said to have expressed concerns that personal attacks on the PM, especially after the recent incident where his mother was abused at a Mahagathbandhan event, have not been received well by voters, particularly women. According to sources, some RJD leaders have told the leadership that such attacks are “diverting” attention from the “real issues,” including anti-incumbency against the ruling NDA in the state.

BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan said, “This depraved act by the Bihar Congress is most condemnable. It is unpardonable. The Congress has stooped to the lowest of lows. This twisted toolkit is a deliberate insult to every mother, daughter, and sister of Bihar and of our nation.”

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also hit out at the Congress, saying the party is “not shying away from shamelessness” and that Bihar and the entire country are outraged by its conduct.

Defending the video, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “Where is the disrespect shown to his late mother? Show me one word, one gesture that is disrespectful. It is the duty of parents to educate their children. She is only educating her child. If the child thinks it is disrespectful towards him, that is his headache, not mine or yours. Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and generate fake sympathy?”