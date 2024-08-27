BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Members Clash in Sambhaji Nagar

�Mumbai:�Supporters of BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) came to blows in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ahead of Aaditya Thackeray’s visit to the city. The police had to use lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

The confrontation took place a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) workers had protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit at the airport in Sambhajinagar.

The BJP workers protested with black flags and raised slogans in front of the Rama Hotel where Aditya Thackery was staying. He has come on a two-day tour in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Shiv Sena members objected to the BJP’s protests which led to a scuffle.

Leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad Ambadas Danve from the Shiv Sena (UBT) condemned the BJP’s protests. He said, while everyone has the right to protest, it should not occur in front of someone’s house or hotel. He accused the BJP of agitating for personal reasons, which led to the anger of Shiv Sainiks. Danve asserted that even if attacked by both the police and BJP, Shiv Sainiks would not be deterred.

Danve also accused the police of targeting Sena (UBT) workers during the scuffle. Aditya Thackeray supporters, including Danve, had on Sunday protested outside the airport in Sambhaji Nagar before the PM’s arrival there.

The incident is being seen as a sign of events to come ahead of upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra, which will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the MahaYuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The Election Commission has not yet announced the election dates, but it is expected to be held in October or November this year as the tenure of the current Assembly will end on November 26.