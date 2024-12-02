BJP serves show cause notice to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Bengaluru: The BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has served a show cause notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for "continuing tirade against the state level party leadership" asking him to reply within 10 ten days.

The party said it would proceed to take a final view on the issue if he fails to give a reply within the stipulated time. "Your tirade against the state level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," Om Pathak, CDC member secretary said in his show cause notice on 1 December, which was shared with media on Monday.

Yatnal is known as a strong critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family, especially BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra. He often targeted them and demanded the BJP central leadership to check Yediyurappa's 'dynastic politics' for effective fight against the dynastic politics of Congress.

Pathak said, "It is a matter of 'great concern' that despite having been issued show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated." Noting his seniority and long-standing in the party, Pathak said the Central Disciplinary Committee took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by him in the past.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline` section (a) and (f)," the CDC member secretary said.

"Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," Pathak told Yatnal.

In the event of non receipt of the explanation within the time stipulated herein, the Central Disciplinary Committee might assume that Yatnal has nothing to say, and it may proceed to take a final view in the matter.

Yatnal along with, few senior BJP leaders, including MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Arvind Limbavali, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Madhu Bangarappa have taken out a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. The march started on November 25 and will conclude on December 25.