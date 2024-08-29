BJP Scrambles to Defend Farmers Amid Controversy Over Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI: The battle to win over the farmers is being fought in full public glare in the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections. While the BJP is forced into damage control mode over party MP Kangana Ranaut's "anti-farmers remarks", the Congress, upping the ante, on Wednesday recirculated a two-year-old video of Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) founder Abhay Chautala dismissing the farmers' agitation as a "bimari (ailment)".

Ms Ranaut recently stoked a row by suggesting that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like crisis if India's leadership was not strong enough. She also alleged that "bodies were hanging" and "rapes" were taking place during the farmers' protests and alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy".

Expressing anger over Ms Ranaut's remarks, a senior BJP Haryana leader on Wednesday stated that they could significantly "harm" the party's prospects in the poll-bound Haryana. The leader emphasised that the BJP has no choice but to counter the fallout by highlighting the government's welfare schemes for farmers.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini also distanced himself from Ms Ranaut's remarks, stating, "The BJP has nothing to do with her statement. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Amid the backlash over Ms Ranaut's remark, the BJP high command cracked a whip -- Ms Ranautas met BJP chief J.P. Nadda at the latter's residence on Tuesday evening.

The BJP had on Monday denounced the film actor turned politician for her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation, as it expressed disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

While the BJP instructed Ms Ranaut not to make unauthorised statements, the Opposition labelled her comments a “gross insult to the farmers of the entire country” and a farmers’ outfit demanded her “unconditional apology”. The saffron party is already facing flak from the agrarian community in the state.

The Congress, on the other hand, grabbed the opportunity and linked the Mandi MPs statement with that of JJP supremo Mr Chautala, indicating that the JJP is the B-team of the BJP.

In a post on social media, the Haryana Congress said, "Leave alone Kangana, the BJP's Payal (Mr Chautala) too was not behind in defaming the farmers. He even called the farmers movement a disease."

The BJP, which already received a drubbing in Haryana during Lok Sabha polls, is playing down Ms Ranaut's remarks. as the Assembly elections in Haryana -- which was one of the hubs of the farmers’ protests -- are scheduled to be held on October 1.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to repeat its 2019 sweep, with its tally dropping from 10 seats to 5. Anti-incumbency is expected to be a major factor and "likely a dampener" for the BJP in the state polls.

