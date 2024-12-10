BJP scared of discussing Adani issue: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the central government and alleged that the BJP is "scared" of discussing the Adani issue in the Parliament.

"They (BJP) are scared of discussing the Adani issue. I am new in Parliament but till now the PM was not seen in the Parliament. Why should we not raise this issue?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Meanwhile, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on them and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side.

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

When the Lok Sabha convened, Speaker Om Birla expressed concern over what he termed as "undignified demonstrations" in Parliament premises. "Such behavior is not in line with the norms of this House," he stated, urging senior leaders to maintain decorum and set a positive example for the nation.

Birla highlighted the importance of articulating differences respectfully, noting that over the past 75 years, Parliament has been a platform for constructive debate. The session was marked by accusations from both sides.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for avoiding discussions. "We try every day to have a discussion, but they don't want to have a discussion...that's why they get the House adjourned through any reason..." she said.

Opposition MPs later protested on the Parliament steps, demanding a government response on the Adani controversy.

Congress MP KC Venugopal accused the government of stalling Parliament.

"The govt is saying that the Opposition is not allowing Parliament to run. But it is the govt which has decided to not run the Parliament." he alleged.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of not letting the house run,"Why are they not giving a clarification and what is George Soros' connection with Sonia Gandhi? They are not letting the House run and then creating chaos outside the House."

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.