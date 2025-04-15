BJP, RSS Enemies of Ambedkar: Congress

New Delhi: On the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, the Congress accused the BJP-led Central government of merely offering "lip service" to Ambedkar’s legacy while failing to implement his ideals in practice. Addressing reporters at the Central Hall of Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the BJP-RSS were “enemies” of the architect of the Constitution.

Kharge cited a 1952 letter written by Ambedkar in which he blamed S.A. Dange and V.D. Savarkar for his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, to counter Modi's previous criticism of the Congress over its treatment of Ambedkar.

Kharge further alleged that despite Modi’s claims of representing Backward Classes, the government remained silent on atrocities committed against Dalits and OBCs. Referring to an incident involving Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully at the Ram Mandir, he said the site was symbolically "purified" with Gangajal after his visit, highlighting ongoing discrimination.

“The truth is, it was the Congress that made Babasaheb a member of the Constituent Assembly and chairman of the drafting committee,” Kharge said. He also accused RSS affiliates of having once burned copies of the Constitution and portraits of national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals, Kharge said: “On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering dedication to the protection of constitutional values and democracy.”

Calling for stronger measures to promote social justice, Kharge reiterated the Congress's demand for a nationwide caste census. He stressed that policies are still being framed based on outdated 2011 census data, and without updated figures, it is impossible to accurately assess the socio-economic progress of different communities.

He added that the Congress would campaign for these issues both in Parliament and on the streets.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, born in 1891, rose from a disadvantaged background to become India’s first law minister and principal architect of the Constitution.