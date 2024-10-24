BJP releases candidate list for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan bypolls

Jaipur/Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Thursday. With this list, the BJP has now declared candidates for all seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, which will hold bypolls on November 23.

For Rajasthan, the latest candidates include contenders for the Chorasi seat. Earlier, on October 19, the party announced candidates for other constituencies, including Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Ramgarh. For Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded candidates for Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan. Key candidates include Ramvir Singh Thakur (Kundarki) and Sanjeev Sharma (Ghaziabad). Nominations close on October 25, with voting on November 13, and results on November 23.

Kejriwal to campaign for I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, sources told ANI. Kejriwal’s focus will be on assembly seats where AAP has a strong volunteer base and candidates with a clean reputation. Kejriwal is also likely to campaign for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidates in Jharkhand.







