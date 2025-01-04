BJP Plans to Register 25 Lakh New Members in Maharashtra on Sunday

�Mumbai:�The BJP has set a target to register 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra. Party’s Maharashtra in-charge Ravindra Chavan on Saturday informed that the membership drive will carry out a mega drive on Sunday and all state ministers, including the chief minister, will participate in it. The membership drive is being undertaken in view of the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

The BJP has planned to enroll 25 lakh new members across the state within a single day on Sunday. Mr. Chavan, who is likely to become the state BJP president replacing Chandrashekhar Bawankule, informed that senior party leaders will lead the campaign. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will spearhead the membership drive in Nagpur.

BJP’s membership drive ‘Sangathan Parv’ began on January 1 and it will continue till January 15. The party has targeted at least 50,000 new members per assembly constituency and 1.50 crore new members throughout the state. The party’s core organisation, along with its various wings and cells, has been assigned membership targets. Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, and OBC Morcha, along with other cells and alliances, have been tasked with engaging as many people as possible through membership drives.

“On Sunday, all ministers will participate in this drive by taking to the streets and enlisting new members in their respective areas. Lakhs of people are impressed with the work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state. We are providing platform to those who have been inspired by our leaders and want to contribute in their efforts,” Mr. Chavan said.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said., “In the BJP, there is no pause button. Throughout the year we conduct various programmes aimed at mass reach. It helps us to ascertain our ground strength.”

In a related development, several workers from rival factions Shiv Sena (UBT) and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) have defected to the BJP. Hundreds of BVA workers were inducted in the BJP in presence of Mr. Chavan. The development indicates changing political landscape in areas like Vasai and Naigaon in the Palghar district, which have been the fifedome of Hitendra Thakur-led BVA.