BJP Plans Outreach To Celebrate Modi 3.0

New Delhi:The BJP will be launching a nationwide outreach programme to mark the completion of one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s third term. The Modi government 3.0 will complete its first year in office on June 9, when the Prime Minister took the oath as the head of the BJP-led alliance.

Though the ruling party is yet to officially announce its plan, the BJP leadership, also including Union ministers and MPs, will embark on “padyatras” highlighting Operation Sindoor and the Centre’s decision on caste census, among other achievements. The BJP had already launched a nationwide campaign, “Tiranga Yatra”, on Operation Sindoor last week.

The party’s “nationalist” credentials seem to have only emboldened after Mr Modi’s address to the nation on Operation Sindoor; it is the Modi government’s decision on caste census, as part of the decadal census, which has left many of its workers and supporters seething.

The BJP leadership, including Mr Modi, had often blamed the Opposition parties for demanding the caste census, terming it as divisive. During its nationwide outreach programme, the BJP leadership, sources said, will try to explain why the government decided to do it and how it will help in the socio-economic welfare of communities, which have been lagging.

The BJP, it is learnt, will also be forming a committee to oversee the outreach programme.