BJP MPs file notice against Sonia for anti-President talk

New Delhi:BJP MPs on Monday filed a notice alleging breach of parliamentary privilege, ethics, and propriety against Rajya Sabha member and Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for using "derogatory and slanderous words" against President Droupadi Murmu. A separate notice was also filed against independent MP Pappu Yadav. Both notices were submitted to Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The BJP notice claims that Mrs Gandhi's comments - referring to the President as "the poor lady" who "could hardly speak" - demeaned the dignity of India's highest constitutional authority. The remarks, made in response to the President's address on the first day of the Budget Session, are said to violate parliamentary procedures and the code of conduct.

The notice stressed that such unparliamentary language does not enjoy the benefit of privilege and called for appropriate disciplinary action against the Congress leader.