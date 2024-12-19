BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Rahul Gandhi of misbehavior during protest

Phangnon Konyak, a BJP Member of Parliament from Nagaland, has filed a formal complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misbehaving with her during a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday. In her complaint, Konyak alleged that Gandhi had stood too close to her, causing her discomfort during the simultaneous protests by the BJP and Congress.

The incident reportedly occurred when both BJP and Congress MPs were protesting outside Parliament on various issues. Konyak, in her letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressed her concern over Gandhi’s behavior, stating that his proximity during the protest made her feel uncomfortable and violated her personal space.

Konyak, who is one of the few women MPs from Nagaland, emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in public spaces, especially within the Parliament premises. Her complaint has drawn attention to the issue of gender sensitivity in political spaces, with many supporting her stance on the need for professional conduct and mutual respect during political protests.

Rahul Gandhi has not yet publicly responded to the allegations made by Konyak. However, the complaint has sparked a debate over the behavior of politicians during protests and the need for appropriate conduct in such sensitive situations.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has yet to comment on the matter, and it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken following Konyak's complaint. As the situation develops, it is likely to further fuel discussions around the treatment of women in politics and the importance of maintaining dignity and respect in political protests and public spaces.