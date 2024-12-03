BJP MLAs walkout from Bengal Assembly over resolution seeking withdrawal of Waqf Amendment Bill

Kolkata: BJP members on Tuesday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly during a discussion on a resolution urging the withdrawal of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 in Parliament.

The saffron party MLAs walked out after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari opposed the resolution in the House.

The resolution was later passed by voice vote following a reply by Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The discussion on the resolution spanned two days, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking on the issue on Monday.