BJP MLA Booked for Derogatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM

Vijayapura: An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal at the Gandhi Chowk Police Station in Vijayapura for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and fostering animosity between groups.

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by a social worker and nominated Corporator Parasuram Baburav Hosamani after he saw Yatnal's statement on social media.

Yatnal allegedly made inflammatory comments during a protest organized by BJP and Hindu organizations near the Siddheshwar Temple on October 15.

During his speech at a protest rally, Yatnal reportedly scolded Gandhi and insulted Siddaramaiah, using inappropriate language and making offensive remarks that targeted other religions and women.

According to the complaint, Yatnal's speech allegedly incited communal tension by fostering animosity between castes and religious groups, raising fears of potential violence in the region.

His comments allegedly created a threat to the peace and harmony of the area and caused mental distress, particularly to women and also minority communities.

A case has been registered and the officials have taken up an investigation into the matter.