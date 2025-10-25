BJP Minister’s Mobile Surveillance Remark Sparks Political Row

Mumbai: Maharashtra revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule sparked a row by warning his party workers that their mobile phones and WhatsApp groups are being monitored ahead of the upcoming local body elections. Reacting strongly to his remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut demanded Bawankule’s arrest and alleged that the phones of several Opposition leaders were also being tapped in this manner.

Speaking at a Diwali gathering in Bhandara, he urged party members to avoid careless comments or any act of rebellion that could harm the party’s image and electoral prospects.

“Everyone’s mobile phones and WhatsApp groups are under surveillance. Every word you speak is being monitored. A single wrong button on your phone can destroy the next five years,” Bawankule told workers.

Bawankule also issued a warning to them saying discontent over ticket distribution on public forums or social media will not be tolerated. “Sometimes, workers or office-bearers who are upset about not getting a ticket create a scene or express anger. But now, if anyone rebels, the doors of leadership will be closed for them,” he said.

However, his statements caused uproar in the state political circles, prompting Sanjay Raut to call for his immediate arrest. “An offence should be registered against Chandrashekhar Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act and he should be arrested and interrogated immediately. Has he personally acquired a Pegasus-type surveillance machine, installed it in the BJP office or engaged private agents for this purpose?” Raut asked.

“This is not limited to the BJP. The phones of several Opposition leaders in Maharashtra are being tapped and their WhatsApp messages monitored. Bawankule himself has said so. In fact, Bawankule, Ravindra Chavan, some builders from Mumbai and certain networks in Nagpur have come together to set up a ‘war room’ from where even the phones of leaders of the (Shiv Sena’s) Shinde faction are under surveillance,” he added.

Bawankule, later, issued a clarification saying his remarks were taken out of context, stating that WhatsApp is a key communication tool for his party. One lakh WhatsApp groups of BJP booth chiefs are connected to the party’s war room, which facilitates internal communication, he said.

“During elections, both negative and positive news circulate. Our system works to monitor the comments of our workers. The party has created one lakh groups of workers and office bearers, all connected to the war room. All office bearers and workers are aware of this setup, which checks the information communicated in WhatsApp groups. Through these groups, they work on understanding public expectations, identifying problems, and addressing them,” said Bawankule.