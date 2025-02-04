BJP minister promises anti-conversion law in Maharashtra

Mumbai:Maharashtra minister Nitish Rane has said that a new law to prevent religious conversions will be brought in in the state very soon. The Congress hit back at the minister accusing him of deliberately trying to create a divide between communities by making inflammatory statements.

Claiming that the cases of ‘love jihad’ (interfaith marriages) are on the rise in the state, Rane said Hindu girls are being cheated. “We will not tolerate this. We will not tolerate religious conversion. We will soon enact the anti-conversion law. We will also find out every Rohigya (illegal Bangladeshi immigrant) and send them back,” the minister said.



Rane further said that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is a devoted Hindu and deputy chief minister is the representative of Basaheb Thackeray’s ideology. “All of us are committed to Hindutva,” he said.



The minister was in Chandrapur to attend ‘Hindu Dharma Sabha’. Addressing the gathering, he said that Hindus’ interests will be given priority in ‘Hindu Rashtra’.



“Religious conversions, cow slaughter and attacks on Hindu culture will be tolerated by our government. These things were allowed during the tenure of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. But not now. In Chandrapur alone, there are 22 cases of love jihad. We will not only enact the anti-conversion law, but also implement it strictly in the entire state,” Rane said.



This is not the first time that the BJP leaders are indicating to bring the anti-conversion law. Two years ago, when he was the deputy chief minister of the state, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also said that the State government was contemplating to introduce a law to curb ‘Love Jihad’.



Ahead of the state Assembly election last year, Fadnavis had ‘love jihad’ was a deliberate conspiracy wherein Hindu women were being lured into marriage by men using fake identities.