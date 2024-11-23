BJP Likely to Hold Maharashtra Legislative Party Meeting on Nov 25; Oath-Taking on Nov 26: Report

New Delhi: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is set to form government in the State as the alliance that includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar is leading in 221 seats.



BJP is likely to hold Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony will be held on November 26, reported ANI citing sources.

As per the Election Commission data, BJP is leading in 126 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading in 57 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP leading in 38 seats.



Meanwhile, Congress is leading in 22 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 18 seats and NCP (Sharad Pawar) in 13 seats, according to the Election Commission data.

Celebrations have begun at the BJP’s Mumbai office but all eyes will be on who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.