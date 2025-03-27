BJP Legislator Moves Privilege Motion Against Kamra

Mumbai: In a fresh trouble for Kunal Kamra, a breach of privilege notice was moved against a stand-up comedian in the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad on Wednesday over his parody song targeting deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar moved the notice against the comedian as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.

“Kamra performed a song containing personal and insulting references to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Andhare supported the performance and used objectionable language, which amounts to contempt of the House. Both Kamra and Andhare disrespected the dignity of legislative institutions through their remarks,” Darekar said while presenting the motion.

“The parody song was in a way an insult to the (Legislative) House and its members. The House is supreme and we will not tolerate its insult. The language used by Kamra in the song was deliberately personal and sarcastic towards the DCM Eknath Shinde. Andhare had used wrong language while commenting on the demolition of Kamra’s studio on YouTube and social media. She has openly violated culture and verbal boundaries in her statement,” said Darekar.

On this, Speaker Ram Shinde announced that he would send the matter to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action. If the committee approves it, the motion will be discussed in the House.

In the Vidhan Sabha, Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare submitted a breach of privilege notice against Andhare for allegedly mocking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Presiding officer Sanjay Kelkar said speaker Rahul Narwekar will take a decision on the notice.

In his stand-up comedy show last week, Kamra’s performance featured a parody song with a reference to Shinde’s 2022 defection from the undivided Shiv Sena. His use of the term 'gaddar' (traitor) triggered sharp criticism from Shiv Sena leaders and activists. On Sunday night, Sena activists vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar where his show had taken place. BMC officials also demolished structures at the studio on Monday where he shot his performance.

However, the 36-year-old comedian has refused to apologise for his remarks. In a statement on social media, Kamra said he would not bow down to the mob targeting him. “I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down,” Kamra said in a statement.

Based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

In his first reaction, Shinde said the comment was like “taking supari" to speak against someone. He said, “There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a ‘supari’ (contract) to speak against someone."

When asked about vandalism, Shinde said he does not support vandalism but “action causes reactions.”