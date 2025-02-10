BJP legislator criticised for urging forgiveness for cops in Dalit youth’s custodial death case

Mumbai: BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has landed in controversy over a video clip in which he is heard saying that cops should be forgiven in dalit youth Somnath Suryawanshi’s alleged custodial death case. Suryavanshi’s family members said that they will never forgive cops and asked if Dhas will do it if his family member was killed by cops. The Opposition parties criticised Dhas for trying to protect police in the case.

Suryawanshi (35) was among the 50 odd people arrested in connection with the riots that took place in Parbhani on December 10 after a replica of the preamble of the Indian Constitution was allegedly desecrated. The police immediately arrested one Dattan Sopan Pawar, who was declared “mentally deranged”. However, the incident led to massive protests which turned violent at some places.

Suryawanshi was in judicial custody when he died “due to shock following multiple injuries”. Police said that he complained of chest pain on the day he died following which Parbhani district jail authorities shifted him to the district civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead. However, his family members have alleged that he died due to police brutality.

Dhas, who participated in a long march held to demand justice for Suryawanshi, was heard in the video saying that complaints should not be registered against the police.

Suryawanshi’s mother said, “I want justice for my son. We cannot forgive anyone. We do not have big hearts. Dhas should show his big hearts when it comes to his family members.”

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) leaders also targeted Dhas and asked if the police should be spared because Suryawanshi was a dalit.

However, Dhas said that the opposition leaders are distorting his comments by using an edited video of his statement. “Action has already been taken against the policemen who were connected to the case. I said that cases should not be filed against the policemen who are working there presently and have no connection with the custodial death,” he said.