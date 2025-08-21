BJP Leaders Back Varaha Jayanti Celebrations Organised By Hindu Group

Mumbai:In a move aimed at consolidating Hindu communities and voters ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Sakal Hindu Samaj (SHS) has announced it will organise Varaha Jayanti celebrations on a large scale for the first time. The event, which commemorates the third avatar of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism's Dashavatara, will take place at seven locations across Mumbai on August 25.

Senior BJP leaders, including cabinet ministers and MLAs, are expected to participate. Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitesh Rane has openly endorsed SHS’s initiative and written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state to formally recognise Varaha Jayanti.

Known for his strong Hindu nationalist stance within the BJP-led Mahayuti government, Mr. Rane also called for greater awareness of the festival among school students and the wider Hindu community. He further requested that Varaha Jayanti be incorporated into school syllabi, underlining its cultural and religious significance. “If anyone opposes the observance of Varaha Jayanti, they will be given a befitting reply,” Mr. Rane warned.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Varaha Jayanti falls on Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It celebrates the Boar incarnation (Varaha) of Lord Vishnu, symbolising the protection of the Earth and the defeat of demonic forces.

Mr. Rane’s letter emphasised that the occasion promotes values such as environmental protection, righteousness, and moral harmony. He appealed to the government to declare August 25 as a state-level celebration, and suggested organising cultural events and ritual worship at temples across Maharashtra. He also recommended that cultural and religious programmes be held at the district and city levels, and proposed educational lectures in schools and colleges on the history and teachings of Lord Varaha. “We want to celebrate Varaha Jayanti on a large scale so that our next generation becomes aware of this festival,” he said.

When asked whether this initiative is aimed at polarising Hindu voters ahead of the BMC elections, the minister responded, “As per our religious traditions, we are performing puja of Lord Varaha.”



Bablu Singh, coordinator of SHS, said the main Varaha Jayanti puja will be held in Chembur, where 11 Brahmins will perform rituals. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay are expected to attend.



Other celebration sites include Ghatkopar, Borivali, Andheri, and Mira Road, among others in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Nitesh Rane is likely to attend the puja at Koparkhairane, according to sources.