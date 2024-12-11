BJP leader claims MVA MPs may switch side

Mr. Darekar said that many MPs from MVA, especially from the Sharad Pawar-led party, represent constituencies where the BJP-led Mahayuti won most seats in the assembly elections. Indicating that the MPs may switch over to get government funds, the BJP leader said, “If development is their priority, with both the central and state governments controlled by the BJP-led alliance, they may consider their political future carefully.”

Though Mr. Bawankule ruled out a possibility of ‘operation lotus’ in Maharashtra, he claimed that Congress MPs may leave the party as their grievances are not addressed by their leaders.

“Several MPs and MLAs from MVA meet us and share their grief. Congress leadership does not even communicate with their elected representatives. People are disturbed because they are being ignored in their party. Let us see what happens in the future. But it is the fact that the MVA cannot look after its own people. We do not need Operation Lotus. But when their people leave them, they blame ED, CBI and other agencies for it,” Mr. Bawankule said.

The state BJP president added that his party will welcome who wants to join them and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring development in the country.

State Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of using the money earned through corruption to “buy democracy”. “BJP trampling the democracy in the largest democratic country by misusing the government machinery. In Maharashtra, they robbed votes using the Election Commission. After the operation lotus in Maharashtra, now they are doing it in Lok Sabha. Operation lotus is nothing but purchasing democracy by using corruption money,” he said.

NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan also dismissed Mr. Darekar’s claims. She alleged that the BJP is spreading misinformation because of its own insecurity. Pointing out that the BJP does not have a clear majority on its own in the Lok Sabha, Ms. Chavan said, “The Modi government depends on the support of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party. They live in fear of losing their support, which is why they resort to such tactics. Our MPs are firm and will not betray us.”

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the BJP has no moral left and it can resort to any tactics to remain in power. “BJP can do things like ‘operation lotus’ to break opposition parties. They have money and government machinery with them. They have broken other political parties in the past also. Leaders like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also deserted their parties because of the fear. This is not ‘Operation Lotus’. It should be called ‘Operation Fear’,” Mr. Raut said.