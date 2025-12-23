BJP Leader Blames Party For Election Defeat In Hometown

Mumbai: Amidst the BJP’s huge win in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, there are murmurs of dissent within the party over its poor performance in some parts of the state. Senior party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has openly expressed dissatisfaction over the saffron party’s defeat in parts of Vidarbha, particularly his native Chandrapur district.

Mungantiwar alleged that factionalism within the district BJP was responsible for the poor show and his own party was working to undermine his political importance in Chandrapur and that they were helping the Congress.

“Chandrapur was once a district that delivered big victories for the BJP. However, this time voters did not extend the same support. Over the last two years, an environment conducive to factionalism was created in the party, which led to doubts in people’s minds,” the BJP leader said.

Mungantiwar represents Ballarpur Assembly constituency in Chandrapur district in Vidarbha region. Of the 11 municipal councils in Chandrapur district, the Congress managed to secure the posts of municipal presidents in seven, dealing a significant blow to the BJP.

Mumgantiwar held the inductions in the BJP from other parties responsible for his party's debacle. “What is the logic behind inducting turncoats in the party? When you do such things it emboldens a section to work against the party to serve their own interests. I have been expressing my disappointment for some time in vain,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier statement about the BJP’s open-door policy, Mungantiwar expressed concerns over indiscriminate party inductions. “While admitting new members into the party, district presidents or local leaders are not consulted. New groups are created by bringing in such people. The party must take decisions thoughtfully,” he said.

Responding to the charge, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Mungantiwar is our senior leader. We will definitely look into the matter and ensure he gets full support to win the upcoming election to the Chandrapur municipal corporation.”