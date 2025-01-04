BJP is the matchstick which burnt Manipur says Mallikarjun Kharge who slams Centre over non-action amid fresh violence

Guwahati: Amid the report of clashes between security forces and Kuki-Zo groups, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of having "some vested interests" in ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The charges of Mr Kharge came after the Superintendent of Police (SP) M Prabhakar was injured in a mob attack in Kangpokpi district on Friday evening. The attack took place after the shutdown call of Kuki-Zo Council opposing the deployment of central armed forces in the region. The protesters, upset with the deployment of BSF and CRPF personnel in Saibol village, targeted the SP's office.

Several district police vehicles within the office compound were vandalized. Mr Prabhakar was struck on the forehead by a projectile, but authorities have confirmed that he is now stable and actively leading the response operations.

Mr Kharge, taking note of fresh violence, also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not paying a visit to the strife-torn state since it began. “Your last visit to Manipur was for seeking votes for BJP, way back in January 2022. Violence erupted in the state on 3rd May 2023. More than 600 days have passed, and media reports through satellite images have now revealed that villages after villages have been wiped off in the state," Mr Kharge said in a social media post.

"We are repeating with utmost responsibility that the BJP has some vested interests to keep the beautiful border state on the boil, with more than 250 innocent deaths and 60,000 being displaced. People are still living in camps for 20 months," he added.

Mr Kharge also pointed out that INDIA bloc parties had made three requests to the central government----Visit Manipur before 2024 ends, but you did NOT, Call representatives of All Political Parties at your office in Delhi, but you HAVEN'T, Involve yourself directly in Manipur, but it DOES NOT seem that you have.

“Even if you do either of the above, you cannot escape the Constitutional culpability of not following the Rajdharma. BJP is the matchstick which burnt Manipur!,” said Mr Kharge.

Criticising Manipur CM N Biren, who recently expressed regret over the ongoing crisis, the Congress president said, “Your incompetent and shameless chief minister has expressed regret but has conveniently brazened out your absence in the state.”

It is significant the Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body of Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, has imposed an economic blockade in all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts of the state from Thursday midnight till 2 am on January 4 in protest against the alleged disregard for tribal rights and dignity by the state government and Centre. They have also been opposing the deployment of central forces that led to clashes in Kangpokpi district on Friday evening.