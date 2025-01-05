BJP Is Only Political Party Owned by Public, Rest Are Privately Owned: Fadnavis

�Mumbai:�Maharashtra chief minister on Sunday said that the BJP is the only political party in the state which is owned by the public. Launching BJP’s membership drive, Mr Fadnavis said that except for the BJP and Communist parties, all other parties in the country are “privately owned”. He made this remark while addressing a gathering in Nagpur, where he launched his party’s new membership registration campaign.

Addressing the party workers in Nagpur city, Mr. Fadnavis said that the BJP is the only democratic party of the country. “There are more than 2,300 registered political parties in the country. Few parties are national parties. Except the BJP and Communist Party of India, all political parties are owned by the families,” he said.

The Maharashtra CM further said that no leader is the owner of the BJP and it functions democratically from bottom to top. Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Fadnavis said that it is only in the BJP that a tea seller boy can become the chief minister of one of the states in the country and subsequently, become the Prime Minister of India.

“There is no need for a godfather in the BJP. An ordinary BJP worker can reach the top post of the country. Among us, there are many people including myself, who have worked at the booth level and ward president level. I have also become chief minister for the third time with your blessings as it is possible only in the BJP, which belongs to the (party) workers and citizens,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Launching BJP’s special membership drive in Nagpur, Mr Fadnavis said BJP has enrolled 11 crore members that have been verified and it has become the world's largest political party.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024’ by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

The Maharashtra BJP has started the membership drive from January 1 and it has set a target to register 1.50 crore new members in the 15-days drive. The party carried out a special drive on Sunday with the target of registering 25 lakh new members in a single day.

Maharashtra fisheries minister Nitish Rane also took to social media X and said that the Sanghatan Parv membership in Maharashtra received a good response from the state. “The Sangathan Parva membership registration campaign undertaken by BJP Maharashtra Pradesh is receiving a good response from across the state. Many youth are joining our party,” the post read.