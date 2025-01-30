BJP holds 31 rallies, alleges AAP of corruption

New Delhi: Union ministers and BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda, among others, held 31 rallies on Thursday in New Delhi ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

BJP Chief Ministers, including Devender Fadnavis, Hemanta Biswa Sharma, and senior leaders like Manoharlal Khattar and Anurag Thakur, also hit the ground campaigning for the saffron party’s candidate.

Campaigning for the party’s candidate in Rohini, Vijender Gupta, Shah alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of poisoning Yamuna as he sensed his party’s imminent defeat in the Assembly polls because he allowed the river to get polluted and forced people of Delhi to drink its water.

Shah also alleged corruption in the use of money meant for cleaning the Yamuna River during the AAP’s rule, as he exhorted people to dislodge the Kejriwal-led party from power. “Kejriwal is making (such) excuses because he gave away the money meant for cleaning Yamuna to the AAP’s corruption,” Shah charged while adding, “Kejriwal is resorting to such petty politics sensing his (party’s) defeat in the election.”

“February 5 is an opportunity for the people of Delhi to oust ‘AAP-da,’ and give mandate to the BJP … The BJP will make Delhi the number one capital,” Shah said. He also held a roadshow in support of BJP’s candidate from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta, later in Wazirpur seat for Poonam Sharma, and finally addressed another rally in New Delhi for Parvesh Verma, where Shah raked up the issue of alleged corruption during 10 years of the AAP’s rule and alleged that scams worth crores of rupees were committed.

“You talk about corruption. You committed liquor scam, Delhi Jal Board scam, ration distribution, DTC bus scam, classroom construction scam, panic button (buses) scam and built a ‘sheesh mahal’ for yourself worth `52 crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh, addressing poll rallies in Delhi Cantonment and Vishwas Nagar, alleged AAP of “breaking” its promises, like that of a Jan Lokpal, and appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the BJP irrespective of the candidates.

“The BJP is the only party that has fulfilled all promises it had made in its manifesto... I would urge you to forget everything and vote for the BJP... Vote for the BJP in Delhi and don’t see who the candidate is. Your vote will be for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Singh said.

He assured that all the welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP comes to power. The residents will also be able to get the benefit of central schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Atal Canteens will be established in all slums, which will provide meals at `5, he said.

Singh also claimed that the Congress would be finished soon and slammed its president Mallikarjun Kharge for saying that taking a dip in the Maha Kumbh would not remove poverty.

BJP president Nadda, in Krishna Nagar, attacked the ruling AAP over the issue of corruption and asked people to make the national capital “AAP-da” (disaster) free in the upcoming elections. He called Kejriwal “anti-national” for making the Yamuna allegation. “He is pitting people of Delhi and Haryana against each other. He is trying to create panic among the people. He does not deserve to be in politics.”

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.