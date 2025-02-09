BJP Hints at Forming Sit to Probe Top AAP Leaders

New Delhi: Following the Aam Aadmi Party’s electoral defeat, the BJP on Sunday signalled its intent to press ahead with criminal cases against top AAP leaders. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva announced that the upcoming government would form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate alleged scams involving AAP, emphasising the party’s “zero tolerance” for corruption.

“We will present the CAG report in the first Cabinet meeting and also form an SIT to probe all corruption cases,” Sachdeva said. The announcement comes amid a turbulent period for AAP, whose key figures — including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain — face allegations of financial misconduct, money laundering, and misuse of power.

The BJP’s stance indicates no cases will be dropped despite AAP’s electoral setbacks. Observers note this approach could further weaken AAP’s position as it battles to restore credibility. AAP, which once gained prominence on an anti-corruption platform, has dismissed the charges as politically motivated. However, the party now confronts a two-front battle — defending itself in court while seeking to rebuild after its defeat.