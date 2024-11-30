BJP files complaint against Congress’ Bhai Jagtap over dog remark

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Bhai Jagtap, accusing him of making derogatory remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy erupted following Jagtap's statement during a public gathering, where he allegedly referred to the Prime Minister in a demeaning manner, using a "dog" analogy.

The BJP slammed Jagtap for his comments, calling them disrespectful and unbecoming of a public leader. The complaint was filed with the Mumbai Police, demanding immediate action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity and insulting the Prime Minister.

Senior BJP leaders termed the remarks as a "new low" in political discourse. "Such language does not reflect the values of a healthy democracy. Political opposition is one thing, but stooping to such levels of personal attacks is unacceptable," a BJP spokesperson said.

Jagtap, however, defended his comments, arguing they were taken out of context. He accused the BJP of attempting to stifle dissent and divert attention from pressing public issues. The Congress party has not officially commented on the incident but is reportedly standing by Jagtap.

This incident is the latest in a series of verbal clashes between the BJP and Congress as political tensions escalate ahead of upcoming elections. Both parties have been aggressively campaigning, often trading barbs over various issues.

The police confirmed receipt of the complaint and assured it would be investigated as per procedure. Meanwhile, the controversy has ignited a heated debate on the boundaries of political rhetoric in the country.