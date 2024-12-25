BJP Faces Hiccups in Madhya Pradesh Organisational Elections

Bhopal:The BJP in Madhya Pradesh has faced ‘minor’ hiccups in the ongoing organizational elections with around two dozen newly elected block presidents found not meeting the parameters fixed by the party for the post.

This is the first time the party has encountered such an embarrassing situation.

Complaints were made against some newly elected presidents of mandals (blocks) of the party saying that they do not qualify for the post as per the parameters fixed for the post by the party.

As per the party guidelines, a ‘mandal’ president should be below 40 years of age.

However, it has been found that around two dozen newly elected mandal presidents are above 40 years of age, verification of their papers has been found, sources said.

“We strictly adhere to the party Constitution and guidelines fixed for holding organizational elections. Elections of a few mandal presidents have been scrapped after they were found not meeting the parameters”, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.

There are 1313 mandals of the party in the state and elections were held in 1122 mandals so far.

The elections to all the booth committees of the party have already been completed and the process for the polls to district presidents has started, sources said.

The organizational election process in the state would be completed with election of state party president by January 15, 2025.