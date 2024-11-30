BJP Faces Factional Challenges in Odisha Amid Modi's Visit

NEW DELHI: All is not well in the BJP government in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state has come at a time when the BJP state unit is hit by discord. The lack of coordination between the government and the organisation is another cause of worry for the party leadership.





After reports of some senior leaders trying to exert their influence surfaced, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, it is learnt, has been advised by the party top brass to disallow any interference by any senior leader,

including those in the Central team, in the governance.



With hardly any, or in most cases no, administrative experience among the Majhi-led team, there are also complaints about a lack of interdepartmental coordination. The BJP leadership has always stressed coordination between the organisation and the government.



While the BJP government has been active on the ground, there is a growing feeling within the organisation that it needs to be "more proactive" to compete with former CM “Naveen (Patnaik) babu's legacy”. RSS pointsperson in the BJP, Arun Kumar, it is learnt, had held a meeting recently with the CM and other senior leaders on the "dos and don'ts" for the government and strengthening the coordination between the government and the organisation.



"These are simply teething problems...but yes, these things can create problems if not addressed...also the BJP has to fight against Naveen babu's legacy...though the BJD lost because of anti-incumbency and fatigue among

people, Naveen Babu no doubt is still admired by many," said the senior BJP leader, adding that the party cadre is reaching out to people highlighting the work done by the Majhi government in five months and also comparing it with the work done by the previous regime.



