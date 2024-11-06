BJP expels 40 rebels

Mumbai: The BJP on Wednesday expelled 40 leaders and office-bearers, across 37 constituencies in the state, who are contesting the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections as Independents.

These leaders have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

The disciplinary action comes in the wake of a large-scale rebellion within the party as several leaders filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets for the upcoming elections.

“Despite holding the office bearer post in BJP, you have worked to violate party discipline. Such actions are a breach of party discipline and you are being expelled from the party immediately,” the statement signed by Maharashtra BJP office secretary Mukul Kulkarni stated.

The prominent leaders, who have been expelled, include Ashok Pangarkar from Jalna, Vishal Parab from Sawantwadi, Mayur Kapse from Jalgaon City, Jagdish Gupta from Amravati and Shrikant Karle from Dhule Rural, among others.

This decision follows the release of the Mahayuti alliance’s highly anticipated manifesto, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

On Tuesday, in Kolhapur North, chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, officially presented the Mahayuti alliance’s manifesto, stressing its commitment to transformative development and a prosperous future for the state. The coalition comprises the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

The alliance has outlined a ten-point agenda focused on creating a prosperous Maharashtra, promising measures like economic relief for farmers, job opportunities for youth, enhanced safety for women, and improved social security for senior citizens. A central pledge in the manifesto is to expand financial support across various sectors.