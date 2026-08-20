BJP Dividing People Using Vande Mataram: Sapkal

Mumbai: Asserting that the political atmosphere across the country has changed, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Wednesday said BJP leaders were alarmed as the public had begun questioning the BJP-led government. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to stoke Hindu-Muslim divisions over the Vande Mataram issue as it had no developmental achievements to showcase.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee organised the swearing-in ceremony for MLA Sajjid Khan Pathan as the newly appointed president of its Minority Cell at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai. The event was attended by several senior party leaders, including Mr Sapkal, MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sapkal said, “It was the Congress that gave the song Vande Mataram the status of a national song. Under the prominent leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose, a decision was taken on how many stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung. It is sung at every Congress session. The BJP, whose leaders did not even participate in the freedom struggle, does not need to teach the Congress about patriotism.”

MP Imran Pratapgarhi referenced recent student demonstrations, claiming that public dissatisfaction with the central government is growing. He urged supporters to ensure the success of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative scheduled for Pune on August 22, despite administrative prohibitory orders. “Those who supported the British should not teach us patriotism. The BJP government should not attempt to stop Rahul Gandhi. No force can stop Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also addressed the audience, stating that Rahul Gandhi remains the primary figure opposing the ruling party's policies. “They are attempting to change democracy and the Constitution of the country. But Rahul Gandhi has not allowed the BJP-RSS’s designs to succeed. Only Rahul Gandhi can take on the BJP firmly, and there is no alternative but to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister in 2029 to save the country,” Mr Wadettiwar said.