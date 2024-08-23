BJP Discusses Candidates for Haryana Polls at State Election Committee Meeting

Gurugram: The BJP State Election Committee for Haryana met here on Thursday and brainstormed on possible candidates for the October 1 polls in the state. All 21 members of the committee, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, are attending the two-day meeting at the party's district office Gurukamal in Gurugram.

This meeting will continue on Friday also, a senior BJP leader said.

Sources said that on day one of the meeting, the committee members agreed on some names from the applications received for some assemblies. Other names will be discussed on Friday.

State BJP president Mohan Lal Baroli, state co-in-charge Surendra Nagar, state election in-charge and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Deb, Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Indrajit Singh, Faridabad MP and Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting.

After the meeting concludes, the list of three names decided for each Vidhan Sabha will be sent to the central leadership.

These names will also be discussed at the central level. After this, the name of the final candidate for each Vidhan Sabha will be announced. A report on this meeting will be sent to the central leadership by August 25, a senior BJP leader said.