BJP differs with Kangana Ranaut's statements on farmers' protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in a statement said that the statement given by MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party.

The BJP expressing disagreement with the statement of Kangana Ranaut said, "she is neither permitted nor authorized to make statements on party police issues."�

In addition, the party also advised the MP to not make such statements in the future. While reiterating that the BJP is determined to emphasis on the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas and Social harmony.

The actor-turned-politician stirred a controversy after she passed comments on farmers' protest opposing the now repealed farm laws calling the protests would have led to a Bangladesh-like situation.

She also went on to say that there were foreign powers involved with the protests.