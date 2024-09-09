BJP Denounces Rahul Gandhi’s “Anti-women” Attack on RSS

New Delhi: A war of words has erupted between the BJP and the Congress following Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s observation that the RSS was “anti-women”. Addressing an Indian diaspora event at the University of Texas on Sunday night, Mr Gandhi said that the RSS believed that “women should be restricted to the kitchen”, The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha spoke on wide-ranging issues in his interaction with students at the University of Texas and in an address to members of the Indian diaspora. The BJP reacted sharply to the remarks, saying that Mr Gandhi has a “habit of insulting India”.

Mr Gandhi also said the saffron camp’s attitude towards women was also a part of the ideological fight between the BJP and the Opposition. “The BJP/RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role, they should stay at home, cook food, they should not talk too much… We believe that women should be allowed to aspire to whatever they want to do,” he said.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas, Mr Gandhi also underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India, saying that India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not as it is dominating global production. The former Congress president also said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

Hitting out at Mr Gandhi, the BJP said that he was “insulting India”. Calling Rahul Gandhi a “traitor”, Union minister Giriraj Singh said Rahul Gandhi “always promotes China over India”. He further added it seems like he is thriving on China's money and going abroad and branding for China.

Reacting to Mr Gandhi’s remarks against the RSS, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “When someone is insecure, they often try to certify or judge others, claiming they are not afraid of anyone. Additionally, there is no need for you to give a certificate to the RSS. The entire world knows about the RSS, and India knows it too.”