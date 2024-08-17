BJP Demands Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation

Karkala MLA and BJP State General Secretary Sunil Kumar has demanded the immediate resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the Governor's decision to grant permission for prosecution.Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Kumar urged Siddaramaiah to uphold the moral principles he often espoused by stepping down and facing the investigation.Kumar warned that if Siddaramaiah does not resign by tomorrow, the BJP will launch statewide protests."BJP MLAs will protest in Bengaluru as well as in taluk and district centers," he stated, criticizing the ruling party for initiating public movements, which he deemed unbecoming for those in power.Mentioning Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalithaa, and BS Yediyurappa, who resigned to face investigations, Kumar questioned why Siddaramaiah could not do the same.He also took aim at the Congress for attacking the Governor's decision, reminding them of their past praise for the Governor. "Is the Governor only good when he serves their interests?" he asked.Kumar clarified that the MUDA scandal, which led to the approval for the prosecution of Siddaramaiah, stemmed from complaints by three private individuals, not the BJP. "Social activists filed the complaint, not the BJP," he emphasized.He suggested that Siddaramaiah should step aside until he is cleared of all charges, and if found innocent, he could return as Chief Minister with the party high command's approval. Kumar also cautioned against any anti-constitutional actions, noting that the Governor made his decision after consulting legal experts.Kumar accused Siddaramaiah of weakening the Lokayukta and establishing the ACB when faced with trouble, further alleging that he undermined the constitutional office when accusations arose.Announcing that protests would begin on Monday, Sunil Kumar asked all ministers to refrain from criticizing the Governor and called on Siddaramaiah to resign before public anger escalates.He warned that Karnataka could face large-scale protests if the issue is not resolved swiftly.