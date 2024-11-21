BJP demands increasing Lakshmir Bhandar dole to Rs 2000

Kolkata: Springing a surprise, a BJP MP from West Bengal has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to increase the monthly financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar, a poll-winning scheme of Trinamul Congress that has often been opposed by the saffron party itself, to each family.

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who made the appeal, represents the Purulia seat. In the letter to the CM on Thursday, he wrote, “Lakshmir Bhandar could be a powerful tool for women's empowerment, but not if it remains a mere bribe to lure voters. Increasing the monthly amount to ₹2,000 will demonstrate your government's commitment to genuine empowerment.”

Mr Mahato added, “This is not just an economic necessity but a moral imperative, especially in a state where governance has long been compromised by corruption and appeasement politics. I urge you to take immediate steps to revise the scheme and deliver on your promise of upliftment and empowerment. West Bengal deserves better, and its women deserve more.”

He also observed, “While the scheme has provided some financial relief, the current amount of ₹1,000-₹1,200 per month is insufficient in today's economic climate, especially given West Bengal's inflation rate. Your government claims this scheme empowers women, but in reality, it has become a mere tool to garner votes without addressing real economic challenges.”

Drawing a comparison with other states, Mr Mahato pointed out, “In BJP-ruled Maharashtra, the government provides ₹1,500 per month to women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which serves a larger demographic and has a broader impact. Similarly, Jharkhand has taken a proactive approach by increasing their cash assistance under the Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana to ₹2,500 per month.”