BJP Demands EC Censure of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:The BJP on Monday approached the Election Commission of India against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Mumbai that the saffron party wanted to “destroy the Constitution” and demanded the poll body take action to reprimand, censure and restrain him.

A delegation of the BJP led by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and urged the poll body to act against Mr Gandhi for gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The BJP also sought an FIR to be lodged against Mr Gandhi, a former Congress president.

Mr Meghwal said: “The BJP delegation told the CEC that on November 6, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi waved the Constitution and lied again that the BJP was about to destroy it. He attempted to pit states against each other.”

“This is false. We told the Election Commission that this should be stopped. We also said that Mr Gandhi is habitual about doing this, not deterring from it, despite warnings and notices. We said that an FIR should be lodged against Rahul Gandhi under Section 353 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS),” Mr Meghwal said.

In the memorandum submitted to the poll body, the BJP demanded that it reprimand, censure and restrain Mr Gandhi from handing out lies during election campaigning during the remaining term of the electioncering. The BJP also demanded registration of an FIR against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr Gandhi.

The BJP's complaint was in connection with Mr Gandhi's speech at an election rally in Mumbai on November 6 where he alleged that on one side, there is Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution, which has unity, equality, love and respect, and on the other hand, are the people of the BJP-RSS, who want to destroy the Constitution.