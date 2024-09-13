BJP Defends PM Modi's Ganapati Puja at CJI's Residence

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday questioned the intention behind casting aspersions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Ganapati puja at Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud’s residence. Hitting back at the Opposition, the BJP said the same people who “applauded and encouraged” the presence of the Prime Ministers at iftars “find their guts twisting and turning" when they see Mr Modi participating on Wednesday evening in an event that is “symbolic of goodness and greatness of India's rich traditions.

Targeting the Opposition parties and those questioning the PM’s visit to the CJI residence, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav posted on X that the same people who applaud and encourage the presence of the Prime Ministers at iftars find their guts twisting and turning when they see Mr Modi perform Ganpati puja at Mr Chandrachud’s residence.

"The executive and judiciary praying before gods revered by crores of devotees across India reflects the real strength of Indian secularism. Deal with it,” Mr Yadav posted, adding, “Those filled with negativity must, in the interest of society's well-being and religious harmony, refrain from casting aspersions on occasions that are symbolic of the goodness and greatness of India's rich traditions.”

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Lok Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Opposition and asked if the then CJI did not attend the iftar party hosted by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"They do not have any objection to the Prime Minister meeting the Chief Justice of India but Ganpati puja," he said, accusing the Opposition parties of indulging in politics.

"I am surprised that if the Prime Minister meets the Chief Justice of India, you raise an objection. But when he (Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi) meets (US lawmaker) Illhan Omar, who is with PoK, in America, you have no objection," Mr Patra added.

In a video, the CJI and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Mr Modi at their house.

Several Opposition leaders and some lawyers of the Supreme Court reacted sharply to Mr Modi attending the puja at the CJI's residence.

"Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated and people visit each other's house... The Prime Minister visited the CJI's residence. They performed 'aarti' together. We think that people will have doubts if guardians of the Constitution meet political leaders," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said.

In a post on X, senior lawyer Indira Jaising said the Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.

"Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of independence of the CJI from the executive," she said in her post.

Reacting sharply to the comments, Mr Patra said, "There are some silly, sold-out so-called seculars who will object to such kind of courtesy visits, but the maturity of this great democracy is tall enough to bypass these kind of immature and childish talks taking place right now in Indian politics."

The BJP leader said the PM and the CJI's courtesy meeting reflects the "beauty of democracy" and makes India better than other countries.

"What do they want? Can't different pillars of democracy meet and converge? Shouldn't they be friends? Should they be enemies? Should they not be talking to each other? Shouldn't they not extend a handshake? Shouldn't they have courtesies extended towards each other?" Mr Patra asked.

In his reaction, Bar Council of India chairman and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, said. "I would not like to say much, but those who are involved in cases will object a little... They know that this will not affect any Supreme Court judgment, this was a social-religious function. The PM went there and offered prayers and then he returned. If there had to be some different kind of meeting, it would have been done confidentially. A politician (Mr Gandhi) visited abroad and met anti-India elements, but neither Mr Raut nor any Congress leader spoke on it. But if the PM visits the CJI, instead of appreciating the good coordination between judiciary and executive, it is being objected to..."

Slamming the critics, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh said though left liberals have started crying over the Prime Minister attending the event at the CJI's residence, "it was not socialising but a devoted Ganapathi puja".

"Started crying! Civility, cordiality, togetherness, and co-travellers in nations journeys are all an anathema to these Left liberals. Also, it was not socialising, but a devoted Ganapathi puja is very hard to digest. SCBA is not a moral compass. Take a deep breath once," Mr Santhosh said in a post on X reacting to Ms Jaising's comments.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also flayed the critics and said it's unfortunate to see "reckless commentary" on the Prime Minister's visit to the CJI's residence for Ganapati aarti.

"When verdicts favour them, the Opposition praises the Supreme Court's credibility, but when things don't go their way, they conveniently claim the judiciary is compromised," he charged in a post on X.

Casting such baseless aspersions on the highest court sets a dangerous precedent, he added.

"This reckless attempt to undermine the credibility of the CJI by the Opposition is not only irresponsible but also damaging to the institution's integrity. India's politics is taking an ugly turn… The era of arbitrary judicial appointments is long gone and the incumbent CJI has served his office with immense integrity… Those seeking to tarnish his legacy and credibility are showing poor judgment and acting against the nation's best interests," Mr Deora said.

Wading into the controversy, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the PM attending the Ganpati puja ceremony at the CJI's residence sends out a message that makes one "uncomfortable", adding independence of institutions "should be visible".