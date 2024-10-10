BJP committed to fighting injustice in West Bengal: Nadda

Kolkata: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said his party was committed to fighting injustices happening in West Bengal.



Nadda, the Union health minister, made the statement while visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata amid the protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. He arrived in the city around 11 am for the day-long trip.

Accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he first went to the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters Belur Math in Howrah on the auspicious occasion of Saptami. Accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he first went to the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters Belur Math in Howrah on the auspicious occasion of Saptami.

From there, he went to the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee, helmed by BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. After praying before the goddess at the pandal, which has been modelled on the Las Vegas Sphere, Nadda emphasised the BJP's commitment to "fighting injustices in West Bengal".

"Durga Puja revitalises us and gives us new vigour to fight injustice until truth and justice prevail," he said. Nadda also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Durga Puja, underscoring the cultural significance of the festival and its importance in rejuvenating the spirit to combat injustice.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to attend a meeting of notable personalities organised to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to declare Bengali as a classical language.