BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Faces Backlash over his Remarks

New Delhi: A day after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, the party faced embarrassment as its Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday said that "after victory in the Delhi Assembly polls next month, he will develop smooth roads in the constituency like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheeks". The BJP candidate’s remark went viral on social media, drawing flak from the Congress and the AAP alike.

Mr Bidhuri made the “sexist” remarks during campaigning in his constituency, wherein he purportedly said, "I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cheeks.”

Delhi chief minister and the AAP’s Kalkaji candidate Atishi slammed Mr Bidhuri and his party for being “anti-women” and said it is a matter of concern that the BJP is in charge of Delhi’s law and order.

“BJP is anti-women…it is an open secret and also a matter of concern that the party is in charge of the law and order situation in Delhi… Mr Bidhuri’s statement shows the BJP's mentality… women of Delhi will give a befitting reply to Mr Bidhuri and the BJP in the upcoming polls,” said Ms Atishi.

Congress candidate from Kalkaji and Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba lashed out at Mr Bidhuri and accused him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language".

"Will the public in Kalkaji have such (a person) who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects the women," she posted on X.

The Congress Kalkaji candidate demanded a public apology from Mr Bidhuri for his statement and asked the senior BJP leaders to clear their stand on the issue.

The Mahila Congress workers led by Ms Lamba also torched an effigy of the BJP candidate over his alleged statement against Ms Vadra.

Under fire for his remark, Mr Bidhuri later expressed regret. He, however, again stirred controversy by making a remark against Ms Atishi at another campaign rally later in the day.

"Ms Atishi has changed her father. She was Marlena before, but now she’s Singh... Atishi’s parents had filed a petition to pardon Afzal Guru, the man responsible for the murder of young people...This reflects her character," said the BJP's Kalkaji candidate.

Mr Bidhuri courted controversy in 2023 also when he was a member of Parliament and had used derogatory remarks in Parliament against fellow MP from BSP Danish Ali.