With its Uttar Pradesh allies pressing for an early resolution of the seat-sharing formula ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the BJP has initiated the process, assigning senior state leaders the task of holding preliminary discussions with alliance partners ahead of a final round of talks with the party high command.

The Assembly polls in the politically crucial state are likely to take place in February-March next year.

The BJP high command, it is learnt, has asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to begin talks with the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been tasked with negotiating with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and state minister O.P. Rajbhar.

Another deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will hold talks with the Apna Dal (S), led by Union minister Anupriya Patel. BJP state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary will reach out to Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.

Sources said that the issue of seat-sharing figured in a recent meeting between Yogi and the BJP’s top leadership, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, in New Delhi.

The BJP, which is aiming for a hat-trick in the state, held a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura from November 16 to fine-tune its poll strategy.

As part of its outreach drive, the party launched a “Jan Chaupal” campaign on Thursday, covering all 403 Assembly constituencies. Senior leaders, including the chief minister, will interact with voters as part of the exercise.

Yogi launched the campaign from Gorakhpur, his home turf. BJP leaders will hear public grievances, work towards resolving them and highlight schemes run by the state and Central governments. The campaign will also be used to identify eligible beneficiaries and expand the reach of welfare schemes.