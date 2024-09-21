BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his statement on Sikhs

New Delhi:�The BJP on Saturday cited a joint statement of several Sikh groups to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his statement, which has allegedly created an atmosphere of fear in the country. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that several Sikh and gurdwara management bodies met Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai over the issue and he asserted the sacrifices of the Sikhs have made the country strong.



The BJP has hit out at Gandhi for his comments during the trip to the US that the ongoing ideological fight in India include ensuring freedom for different religions such as whether the Sikhs will be allowed to wear turban or go to gurdwaras. Sirsa said the Sikh bodies have urged Gandhi to withdraw his statement as it is damaging them.

Anti-national forces like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has exploited Gandhi's remarks, he added. "I believe Rahul Gandhi will respect the sentiments of Sikhs and withdraw the statement he made in the US," he said.

Sirsa recalled the targeting of Sikhs in the early 80s before the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 following the assassination of Indira Gandhi to slam the Congress. The Congress is trying to create a similar atmosphere now, he alleged.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the decision of private hospitals in the state to not provide cashless treatment to Ayushman Bharat card holders as his government has not cleared due of over Rs 600 crore.

The Mann government has used over Rs 200 in private planes to fly AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal but does not have money for good treatment of the poor, he said, asking the chief minister to clear the pending due.