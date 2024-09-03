BJP Apologises to CM Siddaramaiah Over Controversial Remark

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Chandrakanth Bellad tendered apology to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his statement “Is it your father’s property?” and on receipt of the apology from BJP MLA, Chief Minister termed the apology as ‘value based politics still exists.” Bellad represents Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly seat.

The Chief Minister shared the apology letter of Arvind Bellad on Tuesday while the BJP MLA had tendered an apology through a letter on August 27. The statement from Bellad on August 24 came after the Cabinet meeting decided to lease out the mining area to Jindal Mining Company at a concessional rate.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister, Arvind Bellad, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, stated “My statement does not bring dignity to me.”

Responding to the apology letter, Siddaramaiah said he welcomed the apology from Arvind Bellad with an open heart and stated he was not hurt by the statement nor vengeance towards Bellad.

He pointed out that Arvind Bellad’s father Chandrakanath Bellad was his long time friend in politics with a gentleman image and asked Arvind Bellad to emulate his father.