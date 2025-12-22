BJP Alliance Wins Big in Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti parties have swept the elections for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra by winning nearly two-thirds of seats. The results are a huge blow to the opposition parties and also likely to impact the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with its 129 candidates being elected as municipal presidents. Its allies, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena (53) and Ajit Pawar’s NCP (37), also performed impressively in the polls. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties put up a dismal performance with only Congress (33) showing respectable numbers. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (8) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (7) could not reach even double figures.

Apart from having the highest number of municipal presidents, the BJP has also doubled its success as compared to the 2017 elections. Last time, the saffron party had 1601 councillors in various municipalities and now the number has increased to 3325.

After the results, CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Mahayuti alliance has won 75 per cent seats and the BJP has once again emerged as the number one party in the state.

“I am delighted that the people of Maharashtra have trusted the BJP and Mahayuti. Forty-eight per cent of the members have been elected on the BJP’s symbol. A total of 129 BJP candidates have been elected as municipal presidents. In 75 percent of local bodies, Mahayuti candidates have been elected as presidents,” he said, adding that nearly 3,300 BJP councillors have been elected, which is a ‘record' created by the party.

Fadnavis called the Mahayuti’s success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls a team effort by the BJP organisation and the government, asserting that they will do even better in the upcoming civic corporation elections. “It is a team effort – organisation and government. We fought the polls on the development plank. I led the campaign on a positive development agenda, and never did I even once criticise any political leader or party,” he said.

Fadnavis said he sought votes on the development agenda, their work so far and their blueprint for the future. “For the first time, I asked for 100 per cent positive votes, and people gave us 100 per cent positive votes,” he said.