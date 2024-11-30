BJP Alleges AAP MLA Amanatullah's Involvement in Extortion Racket

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Amanatullah Khan, is involved in an extortion racket targeting businesses and residents in Delhi. The BJP made these claims on Monday, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The allegations came after a series of reports and statements from local business owners and residents who accused Khan of demanding large sums of money in exchange for business permits and protection.

BJP spokespersons held a press conference in which they presented what they claimed was evidence of the MLA's involvement in extortion activities. According to the BJP, Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency in Delhi, used his political influence to threaten and coerce individuals into paying bribes for basic services. The BJP further alleged that the AAP leader had been running a network that extorted money from businesses in his constituency under the guise of providing “protection.”

The BJP demanded an immediate investigation into Khan’s actions and called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against his party colleague. "This is a clear case of corruption and misuse of power," said BJP leader Harish Khurana. "The AAP government must take responsibility for the criminal activities within its ranks."

In response, Amanatullah Khan dismissed the charges as baseless and politically motivated. He denied any involvement in extortion activities and called the allegations a smear campaign. The AAP has also come out in support of Khan, with party leaders accusing the BJP of attempting to tarnish the image of the party and distract from their own issues.

The controversy has sparked a heated political debate, with both parties exchanging accusations of corruption and misconduct. Authorities have yet to comment on whether an official investigation will be launched into the matter.