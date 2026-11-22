Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that "BJP agents" in the JD(U) were clearing the path for its merger with the saffron party, and hence, preventing the regional outfit's chief Nitish Kumar from appearing in public.

Kishor, who is also a former national vice president of the JD(U), made the remark when his views were sought on the absence of Kumar, a former chief minister of Bihar, from a function the day before when a bridge named after the latter was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kishor said, "You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district."

"The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger (with the saffron outfit). To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye," the Bankipur MLA alleged.

However, NDA sources sought to rubbish the allegation with the claim that Kumar, who stepped down in April, was not invited to the programme as he no longer held a constitutional post and it was a government function.

They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant, who is a minister, and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Choudhary, were present at the function.

However, a senior RJD leader, who did not wish to be named, cited the presence of leaders like Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both of whom were "Rajya Sabha MPs, just like Nitish Kumar", to rubbish the ruling NDA's contention.

Responding to Modi's claim that his government lifted 50 crore people out of poverty since 2014, Kishor sarcastically remarked that the PM's claim was "correct" because he "forced Bihar's poor youth to migrate to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu as daily wagers."

"As far as Bihar is concerned, while the Congress gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (poverty eradication), Modi has forced Bihar's poor youth to migrate to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for jobs and daily wage work. In that sense, his claim is correct," he said.

On the controversy over Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on India's global economic standing, Kishor said the country's position on the global stage will remain a reflection of its actual strength.

"India's global standing will improve only when its education system, healthcare, economy and military become stronger. Its position on the world stage will automatically improve once these foundations are strengthened," he said.

Kishor also criticised the alleged misuse of 'Jeevika Didis' as "permanent cadre of BJP and NDA," pointing out to their attendance at the inauguration event of Nitish Setu in Bihar's Vaishali.

"Modi promised to make Jeevika Didis the Lakhpati Didis (women earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually). However, they have been turned into a permanent cadre of the BJP and the NDA using taxpayers' money," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction at Columbia University in New York earlier this week, claimed India is sitting on an "economic disaster" with massive unemployment, a broken manufacturing base and deep-rooted problems in the education system.