BJP Activates Social Media Team to Counter Oppn Attack on Shah

New Delhi: As Opposition parties prepare to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the BJP has activated its social media strategy to counter the allegations and target Opposition groups, particularly the Congress.

The BJP accuses the Congress of "distorting" Shah’s remarks during a parliamentary debate on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. Utilising memes, short videos, and video clips, BJP’s social media team of influencers has launched a vigorous campaign aimed at discrediting the Congress. The campaign questions the Congress’s contributions to the Dalit community, with content focusing on what the party has done for Dalits and alleging that the Congress manipulates Shah’s speech for political gain.

Targeted primarily in Dalit-dominated regions, the BJP’s online materials assert that the Congress has distorted Shah’s statements to enhance its political standing. Additionally, the BJP’s IT team is addressing claims from Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which recently announced scholarships for Dalit students. The BJP responded by highlighting that a similar scheme was introduced by the AAP in 2019, but only five students had applied since its inception.

Further, the BJP is reminding voters of controversial remarks made by leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav against Dalits, aiming to undermine the Opposition’s credibility. A senior BJP leader stated, “We are keeping our social media attacks straightforward. We want people to question the Congress on what they have done for Dr Ambedkar. When you have nothing substantial to say, you spread lies and propaganda, which the Congress is doing.”

To support its campaign, the BJP has provided social media influencers with detailed information on the government’s achievements for the Dalit community since 2014, as well as comparative analyses of the work done by the current NDA government versus previous administrations. Influencers from the Dalit community have also been engaged to amplify the BJP’s message and counter Opposition propaganda.