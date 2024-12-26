BJP accuses Congress of putting up banners with 'distorted' map of India

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Thursday that the Congress, ahead of the CWC meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi, put up welcome banners with a distorted map of India, and asked the party whether it is following a "signal" from anti-India forces like US-based billionaire investor George Soros. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) charge came after its Karnataka unit posted on X pictures of a banner and a welcome flex allegedly put up by the Congress in Karnataka ahead of its working committee meeting.

"@INCKarnataka has shown utter disrespect for India's sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!" the Karnataka BJP posted on X, along with pictures.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to the BJP's charge.

"Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin appear to be missing from the map used by the Congress. The important thing is that it (the map) has been used with Mahatma Gandhi's picture," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He alleged that this is not the first time that the Congress has used a distorted map of India.

It has done so several times in the past, he charged

"Why is India's map being shown after removing different parts of the country? Is it just a coincidence or part of a systematic anti-India experiment? At whose behest is this happening?" Trivedi asked, adding, "Is there a signal coming from some Soros secret service or from other anti-India forces based abroad with whom you always get along well?"

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress's "nexus" with such forces that dream of disintegrating India has become "absolutely clear", with the party using a "distorted" map of the country.

"I want to assure everyone that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is alert about all such forces. We are fully confident that the people of the country are equally alert and keeping an eye on such forces," Trivedi said, adding that such elements will never succeed in achieving their goal.

No anti-India force can halt the country's progress and growing strength, he asserted.

A meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to be held in Belagavi on Thursday.